Hey Hunters! We're excited to announce the addition of Free Sound Effects to Mixkit! 🎧 Not too long ago, we launched a free gallery of stock video clips, music & video templates on Product Hunt. Now, we’ve added 3,000 free sound effects to give video creators even more to work with! Every sound in the Mixkit gallery is made by talented contributors from around the world and are available to download for free. Let us know what you think of our growing collection of creative stock assets, perfect for video creators. 🎥 Thanks for stopping by, we’re keen to hear what you think, leave a comment or suggestion below!
Craig Paterson
Great stuff. Thank you for this, a great resource for all types of media.
