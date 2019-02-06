Mixkit is a curated gallery of high-quality videos and animation, made by some of the world’s most talented creators, with all content licensed for free.
We carefully select videos and animations that we think you’ll love. Our library is growing fast, so you’ll find beautiful high-resolution item to use in your personal or commercial projects.
Reviews
Discussion
CollisMaker@collis · CEO, Envato
Hi there! Mixkit is a product from us here at Envato. Late last year we started shooting a lot of video content for our Placeit product, and decided maybe we should release some of it for free — one thing led to another, and I asked one of our teams to open up a bigger gallery of high quality footage and animation from not just our team, but other creators. We’re excited to see it online, and hope you are too! :)
