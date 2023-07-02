Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mixim Drafts
Mixim Drafts

Mixim Drafts

Simple yet powerful note-taking app for productive minds

Free
Embed
Simplify your note-taking experience with Drafts, the minimalistic app designed to help you focus on what matters most: your ideas.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Notes
 by
Mixim Drafts
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Mixim Drafts
Mixim DraftsSimple yet powerful Note-taking app for productive minds.
0
reviews
3
followers
Mixim Drafts by
Mixim Drafts
was hunted by
Anjil Bishowkarma
in Productivity, Writing, Notes. Made by
Anjil Bishowkarma
. Featured on July 3rd, 2023.
Mixim Drafts
is not rated yet. This is Mixim Drafts's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-