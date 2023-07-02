Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mixim Drafts
Mixim Drafts
Simple yet powerful note-taking app for productive minds
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Simplify your note-taking experience with Drafts, the minimalistic app designed to help you focus on what matters most: your ideas.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Notes
by
Mixim Drafts
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Mixim Drafts
Simple yet powerful Note-taking app for productive minds.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Mixim Drafts by
Mixim Drafts
was hunted by
Anjil Bishowkarma
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
Anjil Bishowkarma
. Featured on July 3rd, 2023.
Mixim Drafts
is not rated yet. This is Mixim Drafts's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report