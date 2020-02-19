Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Walter Chen
i've used mixily as an attendee to several events run by @garychou and @rodguze. it's worked great. super smooth and streamlined experience.
Upvote (3)Share
Really excited to share Mixily with you! I love hosting parties and bringing people together, but wasn't satisfied with any of the existing options. So with the team we've sweated the details to create a beautiful, streamlined experience for guests and hosts alike. People have used it for everything from birthday parties to startup mixers to speed dating events. You can set up simple events quickly. And if you're a 'power host' who wants more features, there's plenty of those too—like scheduling invitations and messages for later, date polls, and a comment section. Mixily is free for free events, and we want to keep it that way. (No ads or newsfeed, either.) Our business model is to let you sell tickets through the site and take a small fee. It's perfect for casual, meaningful gatherings. All feedback welcome—how's the first-time experience? https://www.mixily.com/
Upvote (3)Share
i've used mixily both as an attendee and host several times. the product works very well, has a very complete set of features, yet is simple to use.
Upvote (2)Share
As an event organizer, Mixily is clean and dirt simple. The UI is fast, doesn't require me to fill out a bunch of unnecessary stuff, and it does a great job of taking care of reminders for me so I can focus on making a great event and less on the planning and outreach (which are important, but always a drain on my energy).
Upvote (2)Share
Have a nice day!)