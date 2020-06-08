Discussion
level09
Maker
Some of my clients were using excel sheets and legacy tools to manage their property sales, They had problems with complexity and things like double selling the same unit by different team members, this idea came to mind to solve this by using a modern system (i.e vue/websockets) to prevent this problem. later on, we also decided to save hours of time being spent with preparing unit offers and purchase agreements by automatically generating them, and finally we added different user roles to allow even more agents to access the project and sell it further. Since this tool was a success, I thought some other company might be interested in it. this idea is not specific to Real Estate, but can be applied to other similar domains and customized if needed.
