Communicate with voice, collaborate in real-time. Annotate, feedback & sketch together with simple visual tools.
Upcoming integrations with popular prototyping and design tools.
An experiment from https://marked.ai
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Oli Lisher@olilish
Really useful collaboration tool!
Upvote (1)Share·
Neil KinnishMakerPro@neiltak
Hi Everyone, Excited and a little nervous to ship Mixed – an experiment from https://marked.ai. Been experimenting with different forms of meetings and love the real-time collaborative services we are seeing more and more of. Appreciate any feedback!
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This looks great! Congrats on the launch! Any future planned updates with this?
Upvote (1)Share·
Neil KinnishMakerPro@neiltak
@aaronoleary thanks :) yes! have some integrations coming shortly with some design / prototyping services and a key focus is commenting and feedback solutions.
Upvote (1)Share·