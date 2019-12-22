  1. Home
  2.  → Mix-Tape

Mix-Tape

21st century music sharing

Mix-Tape, brings together the best of Apple Music, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram to deliver custom Mix-Tapes to lovers, friends, and the general public.

Users can create a Mix-Tape with a 90-second voice intro that allows users to send a personal message.
Exciting new iOS app, Mix-Tape, brings back the old days of great mixtapesSILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New iOS app, Mix-Tape, brings together the best of Apple Music, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram to deliver custom Mix-Tapes to lovers, friends, and even the general public.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment