Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Mix Colors

Mix Colors

Mix colors, develop an artistic perception

get it

What is red + green? Difficult?

It's difficult because no one trained us to mix colors. But, why not? Colors are all around us.

Adding numbers improves our left brain, that has to do with logic.

Mixing colors trains our right brain and should, thus unleash creativity.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
1490403
Simon Invia
Makers
1490403
Simon Invia
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
1490403
Simon InviaMaker@simon_invia · Entrepreneur from Tbilisi
Please, feel free to download the game from Play Store. Tell us your thoughts. It's important for us.
Upvote ·