Mitto
Mitto is a prepaid card for young people
Mitto is a prepaid card for young people from 14 years.
Through the app, parents link a bank card, send money and their children receive it instantly.
43 minutes ago
Mitto, the payment card and app for 'Gen Z' teens, raises €2M seed round
Mitto, a debit card and app designed for "Generation Z" teens, has raised €2 million in seed funding. Backing the round is Spanish bank Banco Sabadell via its innovation and venture arm InnoCells, along with Athos Capital, and Spanish social media influencers "AuronPlay" and...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is a great idea. Teaches children the value of money and how the money system works
43 minutes ago
