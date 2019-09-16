Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Mitto

Mitto

Mitto is a prepaid card for young people

Mitto is a prepaid card for young people from 14 years.
Through the app, parents link a bank card, send money and their children receive it instantly.
Mitto, the payment card and app for 'Gen Z' teens, raises €2M seed roundMitto, a debit card and app designed for "Generation Z" teens, has raised €2 million in seed funding. Backing the round is Spanish bank Banco Sabadell via its innovation and venture arm InnoCells, along with Athos Capital, and Spanish social media influencers "AuronPlay" and...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is a great idea. Teaches children the value of money and how the money system works
UpvoteShare