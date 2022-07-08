Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MissyT
Ranked #5 for today
MissyT
Bringing long distance relationships closer
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
MissYT keeps loved ones connected even when they are not able to be together through sharing a virtual touch.
Launched in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Tech
+1 by
MissYt
About this launch
MissYt
Bringing long distance relationships closer
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
MissyT by
MissYt
was hunted by
Ebony
in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Tech
. Featured on July 9th, 2022.
MissYt
is not rated yet. This is MissYt's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#124
Report