Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Mission8
Mission8
5-in-1 re-engineered shower solution
Home
Hardware
+ 1
#4 Product of the Day
Today
No more contaminated low-pressure water with a hefty price. Through its built-in filter system and specially designed spray plate, Mission8 protects people from polluted water and turns everyday shower routine into a much more enjoyable one.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
24 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Kristofer™
Hunter
Pricing starting @ $45 for backers sounds like a great deal.
Upvote
Share
17 hours ago
Send