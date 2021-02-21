Discussions
Mission to Mars AR
Mission to Mars AR
Explore Mars and drive the rovers w/ this interactive AR app
iPhone
Education
Space
+ 1
With Perseverance now on Mars, take an up-close interactive look at this and other rovers that paved the way.
From the treacherous landing attempt to the flight of the first interplanetary helicopter, this app brings the mission to life.
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
Love this, it really brings the Perseverance mission to life 🤩
19h ago
Tanya Kurkova
Founder of techtwox.com
@calum
great for schools too
35m ago
