Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Misfits Market

Misfits Market

Ugly produce delivered monthly

Misfit produce delivered directly to you for up to 50% less than grocery store prices.
Misfits Market raises $16.5 million for their 'ugly' produce subscription boxAs grocery shopping moves online, one piece of the puzzle hasn't been directly addressed: fresh fruits and vegetables. That also happens to be a category in which there is a ton of food waste, with a good deal of fruits and veggies never making it out of the grocery store to begin with.
Reviews
Discussion
💬
Be the first to comment