Mischief Managed
Goof off @ work with looped GIFs
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Sukhpal Saini
Maker
Hey everyone, Sukh here. 'Tis the season of spoooky halloween! Get into the spirit and partake in some mischief@work. Mischief Managed lets you play various work activities (such as coding, excel) as looped GIFs full screen on your monitor so it looks like you're working. #madein24hours. Would love to hear your thoughts. Have ideas for more mischiefs? Record them and send them my way.
Upvote (3)Share
Wow good work!
Really liked your idea. Will there be tutorials videos provided to people who aren't familiar? Also, what kind of benefits will people get once they start adopting this?