Home
Mirror Magnet
Mirror Magnet
Live camera image that stays on top of everything else 🎥
iPhone
Mirror Magnet puts a live camera image on your Mac’s desktop and stays on top of everything else. If you’re sharing your screen on a regular basis and want to make your presentations or recordings more personal — this is for you.
Featured
11m ago