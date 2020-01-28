Discussion
Hello Hunters! My Name is John Russo, I am the co-founder of Neomora Inc. We are creating XR projects, that can visualise your dreams inside the camera of your iPhone. I am super excited to introduce Mirrex IOS App to the Product Hunt community! We created Mirrex in 2 weeks. We used Swift, ARKit and Google Firebase. Mirrex is like YouTube but in Mixed Reality. Users of the app can experience Mixed Reality content created by Mirrex Team in collaboration with extraordinary individuals. Artists, that get published on Mirrex, can sell their products and services through Mixed Reality inside the Mirrex app. We are really into art, and we believe that Mirrex could help young artists. We'd appreciate your feedback!
Ну и дно же ваше приложение! Инста лучший сервис и у вас никогда не выйдет с ним сравниться! Я люблю инсту! Подписывайтесь на мой аккаунт @kulazhenkovs
Искусство и augmented reality, что может быть лучше? Крутое приложение с большим будущим 🌿
