Vladimir Gelmel
Maker
Hello Hunters 👋, I'm happy to launch Mirogames 1.0, the easiest way to play with friends and colleagues using MIRO. In Mirogames 1.0 I’ve recreated four classic games, so you can: - 👑 Checkmate your colleague in Chess; - 🧠 Try read your opponent Rock, Paper, Scissors; - 💰 Manage group expectations in Monopoly; - 🐍 Survive among Snakes and Ladders. Future Plans: - 🎮 More board games; - 🔗 Scripts; - 🔀 Deck shuffle button; - 🎲 Dice roller button; - 🎴 Better cards; - and much more... 😋 Let me know if you have any feedback or game requests, I’d love to hear from you. 😀
