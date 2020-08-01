  1. Home
A new way to play in MIRO

We’ve pushed the boundaries of how people collaborate in Miro by recreating our favorite games. These boards are for people to play together, so you can open up communication, break down barriers, and most of all — have fun.
Vladimir Gelmel
Maker
Hello Hunters 👋, I'm happy to launch Mirogames 1.0, the easiest way to play with friends and colleagues using MIRO. In Mirogames 1.0 I’ve recreated four classic games, so you can: - 👑 Checkmate your colleague in Chess; - 🧠 Try read your opponent Rock, Paper, Scissors; - 💰 Manage group expectations in Monopoly; - 🐍 Survive among Snakes and Ladders. Future Plans: - 🎮 More board games; - 🔗 Scripts; - 🔀 Deck shuffle button; - 🎲 Dice roller button; - 🎴 Better cards; - and much more... 😋 Let me know if you have any feedback or game requests, I’d love to hear from you. 😀
