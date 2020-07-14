Miro Live Embed
Terrence Caldwell
Maker
Thanks for the hunt, @shishirmehrotra ! We’re excited to bring the whiteboard to Coda and other essential workplace software so free-form, visual thinking and real-time collaboration can be part of your experience in all of your favorite tools. Now more than ever, we’re seeing teams rely on products that bring connection, collaboration, and organization to a virtual work space. With the loss of a physical office for many of us, one centerpiece of group meetings, planning sessions, doodles, and brainstorms we no longer have is the whiteboard. So, our team wondered: what if we took the Miro version of a whiteboard, and brought it to the tools where people are already seeking to work and collaborate better online? With that, came the idea of Live Embed: a quick, low-code way of using our API to marry the project management, task tracking, note-taking and more that you’re already doing in your team’s favorite products with the visual, collaborative aspects of the whiteboard. Try out Miro + Coda/MS Teams/Confluence/ Airtable/Trello/Jira Software/Whereby/RemoteHQ/Procore and let us know how you like Live Embed! Happy whiteboarding, Terrence
