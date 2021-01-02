discussion
Cyril Mugglin
Maker
Hello everyone, my name is Cyril! 👋 I am from Zurich in Switzerland. In my free time I am regularly in the Swiss mountains. Right now I'm in the canton of Graubünden, where about 30'000 people speak the language Rhaeto-Romanic. There I developed Miras, which means goal in this language. Context 🖼️ Everyone has dreams. When you imagine you've reached the end of your life, and you look back. What do you want to look back on? What is important to you? We live in a world full of opportunities but limited time. We often seem to find it difficult to focus on what is truly important. Instead, we indulge in dozens of dreams without really pursuing any of them seriously. Three years ago, I started thinking about just that at the end of each year. I wanted to be clear about what was important to me in the coming year and how I could achieve it. Problem❗ In this process, I tried and tested many tools and approaches to achieve this. Unfortunately, many were just too complex for my problem. This is a big problem, because they distracted me from the actual goal of focusing what is important and pursuing my goals. Other tools were too finely focused on daily behavior, something that caused me stress. Solution ✅ With Miras I have developed a service that consists of a coaching and simple tool: 1) VIRTUAL COACH 🥷 Let our virtual Ninja support you. Get regular reminders and tipps on how to achieve your goals. 2) GOAL TRACKING 📈 A simple tool to track your annual goals that provides focus and confidence. Feedback 💬 Dear community, I look forward to interacting with you. If you would like to give me feedback, I'm very happy. I am particularly interested in: - General benefit: Does the product benefit you? What is missing to increase its usefulness? - Landing page: Does it communicate the value of the product? What is missing? - Virtual Coach: Do you have ideas how I can improve the tool? What do you like about it? - Goal Tracking: Do you have ideas how I can improve the tool? What do you like about it? Thanks for your support & Happy New Year folks! 🎉
