Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Brandon Garcia
Maker
Hey everyone! Super excited to announce Mira's launch! We built Mira to help consumers cut through all the noise in the beauty industry as they hunt down the right products for their needs. Check it out and let us know if you have any thoughts, questions, or feedback!
Upvote (9)Share
Big fan of this product and team. I've followed their journey for a while, and this is the most sophisticated version yet. From heavy makeup in drag to normal daily use, this streamlined a currently fragmented discovery process and has helped me find the right videos and reviews to understand if a product will work for my skin type and tone. Congrats on this milestone!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@joelaguero Thanks so much, Joel! Happy to hear Mira has helped you on your beauty journey!
Upvote (1)Share
Love Mira! As a person who was extremely intimidated by Sephora, Mira has created an authentic and welcoming experience for me to dip my toes into beauty industry. I can confidently say that I have gotten at least 50% better at makeup since I've started using Mira :D
UpvoteShare
Incredible and dedicated team revolutionizing the makeup industry! I know many people in the LGBT community who feel (understandably) threatened by going into a makeup store. Mira will open access for many in this community. Kudos!
UpvoteShare