Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Mira

Mira

The Beauty Search Engine

Mira is the search engine for beauty products, designed to empower consumers in finding the products that are right for them. Mira organizes the beauty community’s wisdom and makes it accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Deep Learning for CosmeticsAt Mira, we build tools that empower beauty enthusiasts to learn, gather inspiration and make informed buying decisions. In conversations with over 75 beauty consumers, we've learned that one of the foremost challenges that a consumer faces in finding the right products and techniques is identifying authentic and authoritative voices who can speak to their individual concerns.
Digital Download: Silicon Valley Founders Launch Comprehensive Beauty Search EngineTwo Silicon Valley tech guys are looking to solve what they call "low e-commerce engagement" in beauty sales. To do it, they've created a comprehensive online beach search platform called Mira. To continue reading this article...
Mira marries NLP with computer vision to create a rich, search-powered shopping experienceEmpowered by AI technologies, Mira wants to create a more enriching buying experience that combines millions of consumer product reviews, side-by-side comparisons, and click-through purchasing into a single unified interface. For the moment, Mira is centered around shopping for beauty products - giving users a means of asking advice from other consumers who have similar skin types, skin tones, and aesthetic preferences.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews5.0/5
Brandon Garcia
Brandon Garcia
Maker
Hey everyone! Super excited to announce Mira's launch! We built Mira to help consumers cut through all the noise in the beauty industry as they hunt down the right products for their needs. Check it out and let us know if you have any thoughts, questions, or feedback!
Upvote (9)Share
Joel Aguero
Joel Aguero
Big fan of this product and team. I've followed their journey for a while, and this is the most sophisticated version yet. From heavy makeup in drag to normal daily use, this streamlined a currently fragmented discovery process and has helped me find the right videos and reviews to understand if a product will work for my skin type and tone. Congrats on this milestone!
Upvote (2)Share
Brandon Garcia
Brandon Garcia
Maker
@joelaguero Thanks so much, Joel! Happy to hear Mira has helped you on your beauty journey!
Upvote (1)Share
Annie Zhang
Annie Zhang
Love Mira! As a person who was extremely intimidated by Sephora, Mira has created an authentic and welcoming experience for me to dip my toes into beauty industry. I can confidently say that I have gotten at least 50% better at makeup since I've started using Mira :D
UpvoteShare
Eddy Rosales
Eddy Rosales
Incredible and dedicated team revolutionizing the makeup industry! I know many people in the LGBT community who feel (understandably) threatened by going into a makeup store. Mira will open access for many in this community. Kudos!
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment