This is the latest launch from Minvo
Minvo 2.0
Minvo 2.0
The ultimate video shorts platform for podcasts and more
The #1 video shorts editing tool for extracting viral shorts from long videos. Minvo's powerful online video editor and social media integrations make creating video content at scale easy.
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Minvo
Minvo
Create viral shorts in minutes with AI video editing
Minvo 2.0 by
Minvo
David Salib
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Video
David Salib
Christian Mourad
Daniel Salib
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
Minvo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2023.
