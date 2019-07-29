Log InSign up
Minut

A camera-less home security device

An all-in-one smart home alarm designed to blend in to your home, easy-to-install, packed full of sensors, and can instantly alert you to threats in your home.
Minut raises $8M Series A for its camera-less home security deviceMinut, a Swedish startup that has developed a camera-less home security device that it claims protects privacy better than competitors, has raised $8 million in Series A funding. The round is led by KPN Ventures, with participation from international energy and services company Centrica. Existing b...
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is really cool! Congrats on the recent investment @nmattisson
Nils Mattisson
Nils Mattisson
Maker
@aaronoleary Thank you Aaron. 😊 Happy to answer and questions!
