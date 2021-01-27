discussion
Petra Kemkova
Maker
Founder, Minty
Hey! We have created this spin off landing page for our artists to refocus their thinking about our product, since many little pivots are not especially helpful for the community to understand your product. Anyone else around with the similar communication bummer? Let's talk... Share your experience ;)
Thanks for hunting @kevin! We have built Minty Link as a simple tool for illustrators and visual creatives, which will allow them to get hired or sell their content via one link in their bios. No matter if it is a profile on Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok, you can earn royalties from every single artwork you post.
This is very cool! I just read an article today about the importance of the single link and even before I can share it on our slack, you publish this. I think Minty Link will provide tremendous value to creative people all over the wordl! #proudinvestor