  1. Home
  2.  → Minty Link

Minty Link

The one link to get hired and sell your content

The one link to get hired and sell your visual content.
Drive followers from Instagram and other networks to buy your images & get job offers.
Perfect for illustrators, photographers, artists, visual storytellers... etc
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Petra Kemkova
Maker
Founder, Minty
Hey! We have created this spin off landing page for our artists to refocus their thinking about our product, since many little pivots are not especially helpful for the community to understand your product. Anyone else around with the similar communication bummer? Let's talk... Share your experience ;)
Share
Andrej Dorsian
Thanks for hunting @kevin! We have built Minty Link as a simple tool for illustrators and visual creatives, which will allow them to get hired or sell their content via one link in their bios. No matter if it is a profile on Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok, you can earn royalties from every single artwork you post.
Share
Nico Lumma
Managing Partner Next Media Accelerator
This is very cool! I just read an article today about the importance of the single link and even before I can share it on our slack, you publish this. I think Minty Link will provide tremendous value to creative people all over the wordl! #proudinvestor
Share