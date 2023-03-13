Products
Mintflick
Ranked #13 for today

Mintflick

Create, own & sell digital content on web3

Free
Discover Mintflick: A web3 platform empowering communities with content ownership and fair revenue sharing for creators. Say goodbye to app overload and hello to simplified community building. #mintflick #web3 #communityownership #fairrevenue
Launched in Web3, Entertainment, NFT
Mintflick
"Thanks for checking Mintflick. We have been working on this to make it Big & drive our vision of building a Creator first platform. Would like to know what things you didn't like or were not able to make out while using Mintflick."

The makers of Mintflick
About this launch
MintflickCreate, Own & Sell Digital Content to your superfans
0
reviews
38
followers
Mintflick by
was hunted by
Rushikesh Kardile
in Web3, Entertainment, NFT. Made by
Rushikesh Kardile
,
harsh chavan
,
Sahil Shingate
,
Sahil Punjabi
,
Aniket Tandale
,
Digvijay Dhamale
and
Supersapiens Devlab.pvt.ltd
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Mintflick's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#51