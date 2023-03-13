Discover Mintflick: A web3 platform empowering communities with content ownership and fair revenue sharing for creators. Say goodbye to app overload and hello to simplified community building. #mintflick #web3 #communityownership #fairrevenue
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking Mintflick. We have been working on this to make it Big & drive our vision of building a Creator first platform.
Would like to know what things you didn't like or were not able to make out while using Mintflick."