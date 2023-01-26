Products
Mint8
Mint8
Send hand-drawn NFTs to friends
Draw your very own NFT and send to a pal (or SO or ex or enemy or influencer). Unleash your creativity on a canvas that's 24 pixels wide and 24 pixels high using an astonishing palette of 256 colours (51 more than Da Vinci used to create Mona Lisa).
Launched in
NFT
by
Mint8
Mayfair
About this launch
Mint8
Send hand-drawn NFTs to friends
Mint8 by
Mint8
was hunted by
Alex Chernikov
in
NFT
. Made by
Alex Chernikov
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Mint8
is not rated yet. This is Mint8's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#195
