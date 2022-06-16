Products
mint.fun
Ranked #6 for today
mint.fun
Discover and mint new NFT projects in one interface
Discover and mint new NFT projects in one interface. ⠀ mint.fun spots freshly minted tokens and present all known minting options to you. ⠀ Use at your own risk.
Launched in
Web3
,
NFT
by
mint.fun
mint.fun
Discover and mint new NFT projects in one interface
mint.fun by
mint.fun
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Michael Demarais
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
mint.fun
is not rated yet. This is mint.fun's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#52
