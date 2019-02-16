MiniWiki is the best way to browse Wikipedia™ on your Apple Watch with ease.
If you want to search across over 40 million articles, download articles for offline reading, or find out all about your surroundings with nearby articles, MiniWiki has you covered!
- Pros:
Nearby feature is awesome
Navigation within a large article can be a bit slow
Great for a quick reference on the go
Will Bishop · Developer of Chirp for Twitter
Hey everyone! I'm Will Bishop, a 16-year-old developer from Adelaide, Australia. I'm happy to answer any questions you may have 😃
Kosta Eleftheriou · Founder, FlickType
Wikipedia on your wrist means school will never be the same again. Recommended!
