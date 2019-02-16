Log InSign up
MiniWiki is the best way to browse Wikipedia™ on your Apple Watch with ease.

If you want to search across over 40 million articles, download articles for offline reading, or find out all about your surroundings with nearby articles, MiniWiki has you covered!

MiniWiki allows you to browse Wikipedia from your Apple Watch with bookmarks, nearby, and moreMiniWiki is a new app from developer Will Bishop that allows you to browse Wikipedia directly from your Apple Watch. The app supports features like popular articles around you, offline reading, bookmarks, and more. When you first open MiniWiki on your Apple Watch, you'll see a list of ways to discover articles.
9to5MacChance Miller

    Nearby feature is awesome

    Navigation within a large article can be a bit slow

    Great for a quick reference on the go

    Kosta Eleftheriou has used this product for one week.
Will BishopMaker@willrbishop · Developer of Chirp for Twitter
Hey everyone! I'm Will Bishop, a 16-year-old developer from Adelaide, Australia. I'm happy to answer any questions you may have 😃
Kosta Eleftheriou@keleftheriou · Founder, FlickType
Wikipedia on your wrist means school will never be the same again. Recommended!
