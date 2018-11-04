Minimo displays useful information at a glance, shortcuts to your favorite websites, and synced tabs from your mobile devices. It also comes with a "writing mode" that allows you to jot down some notes for later.
It's also fully open-source, does not collect any information, and requires basically no configuration – although it can be customized.
Kristian MuñizMaker@kristianmuniz · Software developer.
👋I'm Kristian, maker of Minimo. Chrome's current new tab page is quite simple, but I wanted something informational, even more simple and less distracting, so I built Minimo. Minimo requires nearly no configuration, syncs with your Bookmarks, and does not show page thumbnails or needless graphics – don't worry, favicons can be enabled. It also uses Chrome's synced tabs APIs so you can continue your mobile browsing sessions in your computer. 💬Feel free to ask me any questions 🙂
