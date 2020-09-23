discussion
Hi PH 👋 After a couple of months, I've launched Minimaps. It's an easy to use tool to help keep product teams and customers in the loop on what you are building. I'd love to hear your feedback and I'm happy to answer any of your questions! Some highlights: 🗺️ Simple roadmaps with list and timeline view 📥 Allow anyone to request features to work on 👍 Featuring voting to get insight into what your users want 🔒 Privacy options 🎨 Custom branding & other customization controls 🎉 & more! Up next: 💬 Discussions - communicate with users/teams on issues, requests, announcements, & more! Thank you all for your support!
