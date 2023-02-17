Products
Minimalist To Do List

Prioritize your tasks and simplify your to-do list

This Simple To Do List Template for Notion is designed to help you accomplish more in less time.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Notion by
About this launch
Pascio
in Productivity, Task Management, Notion. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
