Minimalist Product Hunt
An unofficial mac app for Product Hunt
This desktop app focuses only on the featured product listing. The homepage of Product Hunt is getting cluttered nowadays, I have removed everything except the date-wise featured products listing, product & profile pages.
7 hours ago
Dennis Hüttner
I will have to try this. Downloading now 👀 🏃
5 hours ago
Stefan Fischerländer
Looks good. Is it possible to sort by Newest, as in the web interface?
3 hours ago
