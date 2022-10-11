Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Minimalist Notion Widgets
Ranked #12 for today
Minimalist Notion Widgets
Personalize your Notion workspace with minimalist widgets
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Minimalist Notion Widgets Pack is a Collection of handcrafted widgets that you can use in your workspace.
Widgets included:
Clock (12-hour format)
Clock (24-hour format)
Quotes
Calendar
Stopwatch
Countdown to New Year
Pomodoro timer
Launched in
Notion
by
Minimalist Notion Widgets
TechCrunch
Ad
Save 50% on TechCrunch Disrupt passes - Offer Ends 10/14
About this launch
Minimalist Notion Widgets
Personalize your Notion workspace with Minimalist Widgets
1
review
29
followers
Follow for updates
Minimalist Notion Widgets by
Minimalist Notion Widgets
was hunted by
Neon
in
Notion
. Made by
Neon
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Minimalist Notion Widgets
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Minimalist Notion Widgets's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
19
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#34
Report