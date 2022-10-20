  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → minimalist

minimalist

To-do app that helps you focus on what matters

Free
Minimalist is a simple to-do app that helps you focus on what matters by limiting the number of active to-dos you see at once. Life can be overwhelming, minimalist isn't.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management by
minimalist
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
minimalistFocus on what matters
0
reviews
minimalist by
minimalist
was hunted by
James McCarthy
in Productivity, Task Management. Made by
James McCarthy
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
minimalist
is not rated yet. This is minimalist's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#176