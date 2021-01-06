  1. Home
Minimal Notion Icons

Take your Notion notes to the next level.

Productivity
User Experience
Icons
A growing collection of custom icons and matching covers for Notion. Create more memorable and aesthetic notes.
Amy
Maker
Cactus-obsessed front-end dev 🌵
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I am very excited to share my first product. This one is for Notion lovers. Are you tired of using emoji for your page icons? Do your notes look cluttered? Wish your workspace aesthetic was more cohesive? If so, I've created a collection of minimalistic icons (and matching cover images) to help you create more memorable and appealing notes. For a limited time, enjoy a 50% launch discount – lifetime updates included, as new icons are added to the collection. Also, I'm taking icon requests. Let me know what designs you'd like to see next! Cheers! 🍻
Clo
Founder, This Too Shall Grow
Those look great! I like that you used abstract imagery, well done ✨
Olesya VdovenkoUX Designer
Amazing Idea👏🏻
Kristina KaurHead of People
Great stuff! Very accessible.
