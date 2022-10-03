Products
Home
Product
Minimal Dashboard
Minimal Dashboard
A light weight and minimal dashboard for Wordpress websites
Here's a free Minimal Dashboard theme for your WordPress website -
🔥 Simple
🔥 Light-weight
🔥 Clean
🔥 Supports major plugins like Woocommerce, Yoast SEO etc
🔥 Easy to install (just ONE click)
Launched in
WordPress
,
Tech
,
No-Code
by
Equals
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
About this launch
Minimal Dashboard by
Minimal Dashboard for Wordpress
was hunted by
Shubh Wadekar
in
WordPress
,
Tech
,
No-Code
. Made by
Shubh Wadekar
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Minimal Dashboard for Wordpress
is not rated yet. This is Minimal Dashboard for Wordpress's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
5
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#32
