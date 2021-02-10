  1. Home
  2.  → minima | market

minima | market

Customizable trendy low-poly 3d assets marketplace 🛒

Design Tools
Productivity
Advertising
+ 1
Marketplace with trendy and customizable low-poly 3d assets for your designs.
Figma & Sketch compatible.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews5.0/5
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
Hi Product Hunt community! We're excited to introduce a marketplace with trendy and customisable low-poly 3d assets for your designs 🔥🔥 Simply customise everything with Figma or Sketch and use in your projects!
Share
Alex HusiatynskyiTRAAAP
Great job guys, definitely recommend this product🔥
Share
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
@alex_husiatynskyi Thanks Alex! :)
Share
Sasha PavlivArtist
Wow, your work is incredible. Keep it up!
Share
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
@sasha_pdv Thank you Sasha! :)
Share
Alina Maliuk
🎈
Me
Great job! 🤩
Share
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
@alina_maliuk Thanks Alina! :)
Share
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
Hey Hunters! What do you like to see more on our shop in future? We'll be happy to hear any suggestions from you :)
Devices mockups (phones, tablets, desktops)
Icons of things
Icons of humans
Share4 Answers
Mariia Porovchuk
Recommend this product👍
Share
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
@mariia_porovchuk Thanks Mariia! :)
Share
Yücel Faruk ŞahanHustler @foundedapp | luckiest man alive
Good packs Taras, it is also much more affordable compering to other 3D assest. An surely adorable :)
Share
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
@yucelfaruksahan Thanks for feedback Yücel, so happy to hear that you find it adorable! :)
Share
Daniela Passos
phover
That is awesome!Thanks for sharing 🔥
Share
Taras Melnychuk
Maker
👨‍💻 Engineering 🚀 palapa.tech
@danielamoitinho Thanks for your feedback, Daniela! :)
Share
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Looking good! 👍
Share