Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Enics
See Enics’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
MINICS-2.0
MINICS-2.0
Be more productive and confident
Visit
Upvote 1
MINICS
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The use cases of the same tech are application in education sector, consumer analytics and automobiles. Imagine if you are able to know a person's true feelings, how much time and money can it save you.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Enics
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Enics
Capturing the hidden emotions,feelings and engagement
1
review
2
followers
Follow for updates
MINICS-2.0 by
Enics
was hunted by
Kanan Tandi
in
Productivity
. Made by
Kanan Tandi
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
Enics
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#237
Report