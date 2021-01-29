Deals
MiniConverter
MiniConverter
Minimalist free and ad-free unit/currency converter for iOS
iPhone
Productivity
User Experience
What makes it different? 300+ Units.
Free
. Super clean. Supports the latest devices. Dark Mode. Respects your privacy and collects no data.
NO ADS
, supported by your generous tips. Great accessbility features (Dynamic Type and VoiceOver). ❤️
Steven Shen
Maker
Developer of MiniConverter
I'm always open to suggestions and feedbacks! Let me know what you think!
