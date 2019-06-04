MiniBite is a calorie tracking app that makes calorie tracking fun & rewarding. Players raise a MiniMonster by logging food, exercise and water so that you can defend Minihaven from the evil dragons. In order to master the game you must master your own health.
Genevieve NormanMaker@gengen · Bossy B, MiniBite App
From first hand experience calorie tracking is not a fun task. My friends and I are a nerdy group of gamers who wanted to make something that is boring into a fun game that helps you get healthy.
Sam Rutter@s_r0 · Developer
Great idea!
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
This is so cute 😍
Julie DelanoyPro@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
Oh my! This is incredibly cute
