Mini Diary

Simple and secure journal app

📘 Mini Diary is a simple and secure journal app for macOS, Windows and Linux.

Features:

• Beautiful and clean design

• Light and dark themes

• Private and secure thanks to local encryption

• Import from other journal apps

• Export to various file formats

Best of all: The app is completely free and open source! 🎁 🎉

Reviews

Jacoby Young
Luke Bailey
Eus Wüst
 
Helpful
  • Luke Bailey
    Luke BaileyCopywriter @ Unbounce
    Pros: 

    Simplicity is really great! Dark theme looks amazing

    Cons: 

    No easy way to sync across multiple devices. No style elements (bold, bullets, etc.)

    I prefer the term journal, actually ;)

    Luke Bailey has used this product for one day.
  • Eus Wüst
    Eus Wüst
    Pros: 

    Great stuff for speed-writing / free-writing

    Cons: 

    None

    More is less

    Eus Wüst has used this product for one day.
Discussion

Samuel Meuli
Samuel MeuliMaker@samuelmeuli · Web developer
Hello Product Hunt, maker here 👋😊 I’ve been looking for a great journaling app for quite a while and never found what I was looking for. Many apps were intransparent about how they store their data, bloated with features, or just not very nice to use or look at. That’s why I created Mini Diary. My focus was on simplicity, security, and making it rewarding for users to write an entry every day – days with entries are colored in the in-app calendar. 🎨 Thanks a lot to @ozgrozer for hunting! 😃
Xuan Bach Le
Xuan Bach Le@xuan_bach_le
Do you intend to release an iOS version with iCloud syncing in the future? I really love the minimal design of the app! This would be a great alternative to popular journaling apps out there like Day One.
Samuel Meuli
Samuel MeuliMaker@samuelmeuli · Web developer
@xuan_bach_le Hey, thanks a lot! I'm afraid haven't planned anything for the near future. But if it turns out that people are actually using this app, I'll definitely consider it! 😊
Parker Klein
Parker Klein@parkeraklein · Creator, Twos (twosapp.com)
This is dope. Nice work Samuel
Samuel Meuli
Samuel MeuliMaker@samuelmeuli · Web developer
@parkeraklein Thanks a lot, Parker!
Whit Anderson@whit_anderson · Early maker w/ lots to learn
Love this product!! I currently write daily about my life leanings and struggles but have just done it on a google doc. This has already replaced that. Very good looking and simple design. Thank you @samuelmeuli
Samuel Meuli
Samuel MeuliMaker@samuelmeuli · Web developer
@whit_anderson Thanks Whit, glad you like it!
Vlad Korobov@vladkorobov · Product Manager
Tell us about the tech stack?
Samuel Meuli
Samuel MeuliMaker@samuelmeuli · Web developer
@vladkorobov Hi Vlad! I wanted to create a cross-platform app, so I decided to go with Node.js and Electron. The UI is built using React and state management is handled by Redux. What I really like about Electron is the flexibility it gives you regarding the interface and its API to native features, like support for macOS Mojave's Dark Mode :)
