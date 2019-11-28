Log InSign up
MinglePic

Share your event photos with everyone at the party

MinglePic is an event-based social media app that makes it fun to share photos and videos with other people from the same party, event or location.
Steven Brewis
Steven Brewis
Maker
It all started with my daughter's ballet concert - soooo many people took so many photos but no way to share them with one another.
