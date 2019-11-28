Deals
MinglePic
MinglePic
Share your event photos with everyone at the party
MinglePic is an event-based social media app that makes it fun to share photos and videos with other people from the same party, event or location.
an hour ago
Press: MinglePic is Live - MinglePic
What Is MinglePic MinglePic is an event-based social media app that makes it fun to share photos and videos with other people from the same party, event or location . When Did MinglePic Launch MinglePic launched on the 27th of November 2019 On Which Platforms do M
Steven Brewis
Maker
It all started with my daughter's ballet concert - soooo many people took so many photos but no way to share them with one another.
