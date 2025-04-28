Subscribe
This is a launch from Minform
See 1 previous launch
Build forms, AI tools and calculators
Create forms as you type with realtime preview. You can build forms that can collect leads, create AI tools, calculators, quizzes, payment forms, and much more.
About this launch
Free no-code and online form builder
was hunted by
Kshitij Mishra
in Productivity, SaaS, No-Code. Made by
Ashish Rawat
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 31st, 2024.