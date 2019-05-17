An all-new augmented reality game you can play on your mobile devices that brings the Minecraft world into our universe! Through the lens of the game, you’ll be able to build creations with friends and place them in the real world at life-size.
Around the web
Minecraft Earth makes the whole real world your very own blocky realmWhen your game tops a hundred million players, your thoughts naturally turn to doubling that number. That's the case with the creators, or rather stewards, of Minecraft at Microsoft, where the game has become a product category unto itself. And now it is making its biggest leap yet - to a real-worl...
TechCrunch
Minecraft Earth goes a step beyond Pokémon Go to cover the world in blocksAlex Kipman, Microsoft's HoloLens and Kinect creator, is always enthusiastic about the future of computing. As he stands in front of me inside a -themed conference room on Microsoft's campus in Redmond, Washington, I'm immediately drawn to the stacks of Lego blocks on the table beside him.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jake CrumpHunterPro@jakecrump · Head of Support at Product Hunt
The cooperative building aspect of this looks really cool! I'm curious to see what kinds of events they end up running with this.
Upvote (3)Share·
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
WOW. This location-based focus is a perfect fit for the Minecraft universe.
Upvote (3)Share·
Jason Talataina@jason_talataina · Jasefams
That so amazing to hear from you's and that thing right there was crips and glouris
Upvote Share·