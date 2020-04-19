Discussion
Alex Sismanis
Maker
Hey ProductHunt, a couple weeks ago I came up with the idea for MineAMask when I was messing with a cryptocurrency miner for my own computer. I felt that if everyone could easily pool their resources together and get a miner running easily, we could have a large impact as a community. We've spent the last few weeks building it and both the Mac and Windows apps are now available to download. You can get them from our website or from the Learn More links above. All you have to do is download and run the app on your computer. The more people that download and the longer you leave the app running, the more of an impact we can make. It’s that simple. We will also be posting regular updates of donations made as we clear the wallet and send donations to the WHO. Updates will be linked on our Twitter account and website every Friday. Let me know if you have any questions. Excited to hear your feedback! 😊
