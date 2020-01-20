Log In
Mine

Discover and control what the internet knows about you

Mine’s app lets you discover your digital footprint and remove your personal data from services you no longer use.
Our co-founder and CEO, Gal Ringel at Sky News"In 2014, the EU's top court stated we all have the right to be forgotten. That meant you could ask internet giants such as Google, to delete information about you online.." Our CEO, Gal Ringel introduces Mine , a solution for people to discover their personal data online and to decide which companies can keep their data and which cannot.
Here's an exclusive look at the pitch deck AI privacy startup Mine used to raise $3 million to help people ask companies to delete their dataAI startup Mine scans user emails to uncover which companies have their data - then lets them take it back at the click of a button. Mine launches as internet users become increasingly aware that companies hold vast troves of data on them and, in Europe, that they can request that information to be deleted.
Thanks, @benln for hunting us <3 Hey product hunters! Did you know that most people have over 350 companies holding their personal data? 😱 I’m Gal, CEO here at Mine, a web app for users who love the internet but also care about their personal data. Having been on the inside of the tech world, my co-founders and I saw how people, and even ourselves are losing trust in companies. As three entrepreneurs, investors and tech geeks, we set out to do what we know best: use technology to solve problems. With Mine, you can discover all the companies that hold your personal data in 30 seconds. Then, with one click, request your right-to-be-forgotten, from any company you choose! Our goal is to help you reduce unnecessary online exposure, without compromising your digital experience. Whoever said what’s Mine is yours, we disagree. 🤓 After a year in stealth, we are finally ready to welcome you to the future of data ownership! We were recently nominated as top15 most promising startups in Israel for 2019 by TechAviv and were very humbled to present our vision @ Skynews. We’re constantly working to make Mine better, so we’d love to hear your thoughts. YOLO (You Only Launch Once) Cheers, Gal
Cleaning up my digital footprint was a good way to start the new year. Congrats on the launch Mine!
Amazed to see how many places have my info even if I didn’t use them for years. Happy I mined.
@gabby_c Thanks for the wonderful support, Gabby. We are happy to help you take ownership of your personal data online!
