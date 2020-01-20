Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
20 Reviews
Gal Ringel
Maker
Thanks, @benln for hunting us <3 Hey product hunters! Did you know that most people have over 350 companies holding their personal data? 😱 I’m Gal, CEO here at Mine, a web app for users who love the internet but also care about their personal data. Having been on the inside of the tech world, my co-founders and I saw how people, and even ourselves are losing trust in companies. As three entrepreneurs, investors and tech geeks, we set out to do what we know best: use technology to solve problems. With Mine, you can discover all the companies that hold your personal data in 30 seconds. Then, with one click, request your right-to-be-forgotten, from any company you choose! Our goal is to help you reduce unnecessary online exposure, without compromising your digital experience. Whoever said what’s Mine is yours, we disagree. 🤓 After a year in stealth, we are finally ready to welcome you to the future of data ownership! We were recently nominated as top15 most promising startups in Israel for 2019 by TechAviv and were very humbled to present our vision @ Skynews. We’re constantly working to make Mine better, so we’d love to hear your thoughts. YOLO (You Only Launch Once) Cheers, Gal
Upvote (7)Share
Amazed to see how many places have my info even if I didn’t use them for years. Happy I mined.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Maker