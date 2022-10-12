Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mindyjs React Icons
Mindyjs React Icons
Popular remixicons library to use as React Component
The brand new, open-source, React implementation to use Remix Icons library to use as React components.
2271 neutral-style system symbols, open-source library
Launched in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
Mindyjs React Icons
About this launch
Mindyjs React Icons
Popular remixicons library to use as React Component
Mindyjs React Icons by
Mindyjs React Icons
was hunted by
Jamal Eddine Naamani
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Jamal Eddine Naamani
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Mindyjs React Icons
is not rated yet. This is Mindyjs React Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#112
