Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mindy
Mindy

Mindy

Your very own personal assistant, powered by ChatGPT 🦾

Free Options
Embed
Mindy sends you reminders on WhatsApp, she's basically your second mom. You can ask her "remind me to finish my assignment tonight” 👨‍💻 or "remind me to do 314 pull ups every 3rd friday of the month" 🏋️ and she'll make sure you don't forget!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Mindy
Uizard Autodesigner
Ad
Text to design, automated by AI

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out Mindy. Feel free to DM me @timothydelille, I'd love to hear about you!"

Mindy
The makers of Mindy
About this launch
Mindy
MindyYour very own secretary, powered by ChatGPT 🦾
0
reviews
5
followers
Mindy by
Mindy
was hunted by
Timothy Delille
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Timothy Delille
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Mindy
is not rated yet. This is Mindy's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-