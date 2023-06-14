Products
Mindy
Mindy
Your very own personal assistant, powered by ChatGPT 🦾
Mindy sends you reminders on WhatsApp, she's basically your second mom. You can ask her "remind me to finish my assignment tonight” 👨💻 or "remind me to do 314 pull ups every 3rd friday of the month" 🏋️ and she'll make sure you don't forget!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Mindy
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out Mindy. Feel free to DM me @timothydelille, I'd love to hear about you!"
The makers of Mindy
About this launch
Mindy
Your very own secretary, powered by ChatGPT 🦾
Mindy by
Mindy
was hunted by
Timothy Delille
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Timothy Delille
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report