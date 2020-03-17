Discussion
Hi Hunters 👋🏻 I'm super excited to launch Mindwave for Teams. A shared journal solution for accountability buddies who work on a calm, clear and positive mind, together. Mindwave launched 7 months ago as the journal for work and life. Over the past months, we've been working hard to make a solution for small teams. It's a new and unique way to capture your professional journey and learn from the past, be present and improve the future together. Journaling is a proven method that helps with a calm, clear, and positive mind. Something we can all benefit from, especially in these uncertain times. Who needs this? - (Remote) Teams: support each other to learn and grow - Masterminds: share your journey with accountability buddies - Co-makers: capture your progress together - Startups: calm and clear minds during a roller-coaster ride Features: 🔏 Share ideas, feelings, and thoughts in your team log ✍🏻 Write, document, and share your progress together 💫 Improve your team's focus with a clear ambition 🔥 Keep your streak going 🔔 Receive a daily reminder via Email 🤖 Get reminders and journal via our Telegram Bot 📤 Use our Email Service to simply reply on email reminders No worries, you don't have to share everything with your team. Everyone will get a personal account for their private thoughts, stories, and reflections too. Want to give it a try? Sign up for the free 14-day trial, no Credit Card needed. If you purchase Mindwave before 1 May 2020 you'll benefit from an additional 40% off in the next 6 months. Use the code PRODUCTHUNT40 to redeem. We're just getting started with Teams. Much more to come in the next weeks and months. Sign up and we'll keep you posted. Your feedback, questions, and ideas are highly appreciated.
