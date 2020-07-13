Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Marcel Hagedoorn
Maker
Hi Hunters, After months of hard work, I'm stoked to launch Mindwave for iOS and Android today. Journaling is the smallest biggest investment you can do. There is so much power in this daily routine. Benefits go from having a calm and clear mind, being more mindful and grateful, to documenting your work and life. Plus, It only takes 2 minutes a day to get journaling into your daily system. Small investment, huge benefits! Easy choice, how hard can it be, right? Well, surprisingly, it's really hard to get and keep journaling into your daily system. So, we tried to keep things as clean, simple, and effective as possible. Meet Mindwave Daily A beautiful journal app with smart tactics to keep journaling as a healthy habit. ✍️ Capture your thoughts in private, encrypted logs 😄 Track your mood 📸 Add up to 4 images ❓ Changeable daily prompt 🎙 Record audio logs 🎞 Record video logs 🔥 Build-in journaling streak 🔔 Daily push notifications 📊 Automated Highlights (web app only atm) 👥 Share your journal with an accountability buddy (web app only atm) More than a daily Journal app Mindwave Daily isn't just the next journal app. Mindwave is part of a complete journal system to help you to learn from your past, to be present, and to improve your future. Additional features, at mindwave.app, are: 📝 Write Notes - It's like having a private blog to document your insights and learnings. 🤔 Capture Reflections - Our templates will help you with your weekly, monthly, or quarterly reflections. 🌟 Set North Stars - Your sport on the horizon for focus and direction. 📊 Read Highlights - Automated Highlight Reports to re-read your logs and kickstart your reflections. Launch offer: Free upgrade to Lifetime Purchase Mindwave for one year and get a free upgrade to Lifetime. You'll get access to Mindwave for as long as we offer our service. Limited supply: 200 spots. 👉🏻 Grab the deal before it runs out. The future you will be grateful.
Upvote (4)Share
I’ve been using Mindwave for a while now and absolutely love it. I use it to capture my startup journey, so I can look back in time and learn from my successes and failures. And absolute must for any maker out there!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@dannypostmaa Thank you for your support! Great to see you're loving the experience!
UpvoteShare