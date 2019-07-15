Discussion
Maker
Marcel Hagedoorn
Hi all 👋🏻, This is my first ProductHunt launch. I've been an entrepreneur for more than 18 years and co-founded a few companies and startups. Over the years I wrote several blogs, did some journaling here and there, but I never really logged my journeys somewhere. It's by far my biggest regret! While traveling in Australia I got inspired by stories about some of the greatest explorers of all times: Captain James Cook, Abel Tasman, and Columbus. That got me thinking: How awesome would it be to have real-time access to The Captain's Logs, while they're on their expedition. Reading raw and pure stories, straight from their journals, is like experiencing this journey together. No marketing, no socials, and no judgment! Just a secure place to log your thoughts and to write authentic stories. To treasure for yourself, and to inspire others. That's the kind of journal I needed years ago. So I decided to build Mindwave for myself, and for all other founders & makers who are on exciting expeditions themselves. I'm just getting started, so all feedback is welcome at this stage. Cheers, Marcel
